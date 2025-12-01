Diljit Dosanjh plays Indian Air Force officer in Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Border 2’, first look out

Diljit Dosanjh Monday unveiled his first look from the upcoming war drama Border 2 as an Indian Air Force officer.

First look posters of Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan for Border 2 were dropped by the makers earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new poster shows Dosanjh inside the cockpit of a fighter jet in a combat situation. Dosanjh also shared a short video featuring his character, NJS Sekhon, walking out of an airbase hangar in IAF uniform and turban. He captioned the clip: “Iss desh ke aasmaan mein Guru ke baaz pehra dete hain”.

Sunny Deol introduced his character on Independence Day with the line, "Hindustan ke liye ladenge....phir ek baar."

Varun Dhawan later followed with his own poster, presenting his role as, "Desh ka Fauji, Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya."

Directed by Kesari helmer Anurag Singh, Border 2 features an ensemble including Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa.

The upcoming film is the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with J.P. Dutta’s 1997 directorial Border.

The 1997 film was a dramatised depiction of the 1971 Battle of Longewala. It features a star-studded cast including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Rakhee, Pooja Bhatt, and Sharbani Mukherjee.

Border 2 is scheduled for release on 23 January, 2026.