BTS member V has a new ride and the internet is convinced it’s a Ford Mustang worth Rs 2.6 crore

K-pop band BTS member V has caught the attention of fans with his latest car selfie from Hawaii, with many speculating that the South Korean singer has bought a new Ford Mustang worth over Rs 2.6 crore.

Although the car isn’t clearly visible in V’s Instagram photo, many eagle-eyed automobile enthusiasts say that it is a 2025 Ford Mustang GTD, a high-performance car worth over USD 300,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old singer recently visited Hawaii with his Wooga Squad, including actors Park Seo-jun, Park Hyung-sik, and Choi Woo-sik, for a vacation. The singer met the actors on the sets of the 2016 K-drama Hwarang.

On Sunday, V dropped a set of pictures from his trip. In the photos, he is seen jogging, spending time on the beach, trying out local food, and spending quality time with friends.

Among the picture carousel, one snap, which features a selfie of the singer inside a car, caught ARMY’s attention. Though the features and details of the vehicle weren’t visible in the picture, some claimed to have identified the car.

“Now it’s too cold to run because of the wind,” V wrote on Instagram alongside the pictures.

The five-member Wooga Squad previously hosted and appeared in their own reality travel show called In the Soop: Friendcation. The show aired in 2022.

The show features the five members taking a four-day holiday together in the countryside, giving fans a glimpse into their close friendship away from their busy professional schedules.

Fans are speculating that Hawaii must be their next destination for the show.

V is currently preparing for BTS’s comeback album, slated for a spring 2026 release, along with his bandmates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook. BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.

V returned to civilian life on 10 June after completing his mandatory South Korean military service.