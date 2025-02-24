Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ to re-release in Indian theatres on February 28

A digitally restored version of Yash Chopra’s 1997 musical romance Dil To Pagal Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles, is set to re-release in Indian theatres on February 28, production house Yash Raj Films announced on Monday.

“The era of pure romance and love is coming back to the theatres this week! Rewatch Dil To Pagal Hai from 28th February,” wrote the makers alongside a poster of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also starring Akshay Kumar in an extended cameo, Dil To Pagal Hai follows the love lives of the members of a musical troupe as two dancers, Pooja (Madhuri) and Nisha (Karisma), get entangled in a love triangle with their choreographer Rahul (played by Shah Rukh). Akshay, on the other hand, essays the role of Pooja’s childhood best friend Ajay.

The cast of Dil To Pagal Hai also includes Farida Jalal, Deven Verma, Aruna Irani, Suresh Menon and Shruti Ulfat.

Released theatrically on October 30, 1997, Dil To Pagal Hai grossed over Rs 71 crore worldwide and also earned several accolades, including the trophy for best popular film at the 45th National Film Awards.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for Siddharth Anand’s King. While Karisma was last seen in Homi Adajania's mystery-thriller Murder Mubarak, Madhuri recently starred in Anees Bazmee’s horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.