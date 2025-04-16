MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Dia Mirza overcomes fear of bike riding in new ‘Dhak Dhak’ BTS; watch video

Starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi and Ratna Pathak, the Tarun Dudeja directorial hit theatres on October 13, 2023

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.04.25, 01:07 PM
Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia Mirza on Tuesday dropped a behind-the-scenes video of her learning how to ride a Royal Enfield motorcycle for the 2023 film Dhak Dhak, marking the two-year anniversary of the day.

Sporting a classic white t-shirt paired with blue denims, Dia can be seen riding the motorcycle on the streets of Mumbai in the video.

“April 15th 2023. The heart still goes #DhakDhak just watching this!!! What a feeling to overcome fear,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Directed by Tarun Dudeja from a script co-written by Dudeja and Parijat Joshi, the film hit theaters on October 13, 2023. The film follows four women from four different sections of society, each with their own backstory that motivates them to embark on a road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world on their bikes. As they traverse rugged terrains and stunning landscapes, the journey becomes a transformative experience of self-discovery, freedom, and personal growth.

The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi and Ratna Pathak.

Dhak Dhak was backed by Viacom18 Studios and Taapsee Pannu’s Outsiders Films.

Dia Mirza was last seen in Shauna Gautam’s Netflix film Nadaaniyan alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

