‘Heavily censored’ OTT version of ‘Dhurandhar’ irks fans, internet slams Netflix

The runtime for Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar has been reduced by several minutes in the OTT version of the film, with many dialogues muted, viewers who watched the spy thriller on Netflix have said.

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy in Pakistan, dropped on Netflix on January 30.

“@NetflixIndia @netflix why have you censored the cuss words in #Dhurandhar? What’s the goddamn point if we can’t enjoy any movie properly? Do you censor cuss words in any English movie? No, right? Then why this discrimination? DISAPPOINTED,” a viewer wrote on X.

Another posted: “Why the f*** is Dhurandhar so heavily censored on Netflix? Despite holding an 'A' (Adults only) rating, the streaming version features muted dialogues — censored swear words, abuses, and in some cases, even crucial dialogues are muted, and approximately 10 minutes of edited (cut scenes) compared to the theatrical. Who are you trying to please @NetflixIndia?”

Fans are clamouring for the release of an unedited version on OTT.

“Netflix releasing a censored version of Dhurandhar is a major failure. People watching this film on Netflix are repeat audiences, uncensored version would have been a great experience,” wrote a netizen on X.

“In the film Dhurandhar, where excessive profanity is used, it has been muted on Netflix. Some people enjoyed the muted profanity, while others did not,” came another tweet.

Several netizens highlighted the reduced runtime. “So #Dhurandhar on Netflix is 9 mins shorter than the original runtime with rumours of excessive censoring. Wonder if it's a tactic as original version still playing in theaters, if you want to see the best version then go to theaters or else watch a lesser one on OTT. Fascinating,” a fan posted.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller released in theatres on December 5, 2025. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan alongside Ranveer.

Dhurandhar, set in the late 2000s, is inspired by real events linked to India’s counter-terrorism operations in Pakistan. The film stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative attempting to infiltrate the network of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna).

Produced by Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar is a collaboration between Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

A sequel to the film is slated to release on March 19. It is set to clash with K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups at the box office.