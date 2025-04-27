Dharmendra shares never-before-seen picture of son Sunny Deol with Dilip Kumar

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Saturday took a stroll down memory lane and posted a never-before-seen picture of his elder son Sunny Deol sharing a heartwarming moment with late actor Dilip Kumar.

“Dalip saheb ka pyaar bhara duayen dete haath Sunny ko film BETAB ke mahurat par hi naseeb ho gaya tha,” the 89-year-old actor wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.

The monochrome picture shows the late cinema icon Dilip Kumar wishing Sunny Deol the best on the mahurat ceremony of his 1983 film Betaab by playfully punching his cheek. The two of them were all smiles as they shared the wholesome moment.

Fans flooded the comment section with their love for the duo. “Yeh photo mera favourite hain,” one of them wrote. “2 legends in one frame,” another user commented.

In a career spanning across five decades, Dilip Kumar starred in around 57 films and holds several records, including the most dominant star at the Indian box-office with over 80 percent successes. As an actor, Kumar made his debut in the film Jwar Bhata (1944), produced by Bombay Talkies. His first major hit was with Jugnu (1947), in which he starred opposite Noor Jehan.

Having featured in some of the highest–grossing Hindi films from the late-1940s to the 1960s, Kumar is known for his tragic as well as versatile roles. The Bollywood icon passed away at the age of 98 on July 7, 2021.

On the work front, Sunny was last seen in Gopichand Malineni’s Jaat alongside Randeep Hooda and Saiyami Kher. The film, which released on April 10, marked Malineni’s Hindi film debut.

Dharmendra, on the other hand, will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's war drama Ikkis. His last theatrical release was Ranveer Singh-and-Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which released in 2023.