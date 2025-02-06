Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Janhvi Kapoor heap praise on Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’

Bollywood stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Javed Akhtar gave a thumbs up to Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s latest romcom Loveyapa, heaping praise on the young actors for their performance in the film following a special screening in Mumbai.

“Very natural. It did not feel as though they were acting,” said Dharmendra about the ensemble cast of the Advait Chandan directorial.

“I enjoyed the film thoroughly. All the actors have performed well. The movie will force us to rethink our relationship with mobile phones,” added Shabana. Javed Akhtar called Loveyapa a “good and unique” film. Mirzapur star Ali Fazal was also all praise for the film.

Khushi’s elder sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor, raved about the film’s fun storyline in her latest Instagram post. “#Loveyapa in theatres near you from tomorrow. The cutest little romcom with fun, laughter, fresh energy and a little bit of tears but maybe that’s just me because I hate to see my khushu cry,” she wrote on Thursday, sharing her photos with Khushi.

Praising Khushi’s commitment to her craft, Janhvi added, “So proud of u khushu for keeping your head down and working hard and doing what you love with so much honesty, sincerity, strength and kindness.”

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap lauded the film’s narrative and Khushi Kapoor’s acting. “Such a hilarious, sweet and heartwarming romcom after so long. Khushi Kapoor you are a star and I can’t wait for you to shine,” wrote Aaliyah on her Instagram Story.

Likewise, Arjun Kapoor’s younger sister Anshula Kapoor showered praise on Khushi and Junaid’s upcoming film. “The film is a cute little romcom with a fabulous cast all around. Ashutosh ji, Grusha ji, Khushi and Junaid bring in the heart, soul and humour,” reads Anshula’s note on Instagram.

Earlier, Karan Johar had reviewed Loveyapa, calling it “hugely entertaining” and “2025’s first successful love story”.

Loveyapa’s special screening on Wednesday was attended by a slew of Bollywood A-listers, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Loveyapa follows the ups and downs of modern relationships as Baani (Khushi) and Gaurav (Junaid) face an unconventional test — Baani’s father (Ashutosh Rana) asks them to exchange phones to prove their trust and commitment before marriage.

Produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, the upcoming film is slated to release on February 7. Advance bookings for the film began on Wednesday.