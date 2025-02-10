NEEK trailer: Pavish Narayan, Priya Prakash Varrier, Anikha Surendran navigate love in Dhanush’s third directorial

The trailer for Dhanush’s third directorial venture, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), was released by his home banner Wunderbar Films on Monday.

The two-minute-21-second-long trailer opens with Dhanush calling the movie a “usual story”. Nevertheless, he assures fans that it would be a fun viewing experience.

The trailer shows Pavish Narayan's Prabhu, a passionate chef, falling in love with Priya Prakash Varrier’s starry-eyed young girl. Meanwhile, Anikha Surendran's Nila prepares for her wedding with Siddharth Shankar’s character. It is then revealed that Prabhu and Nila are ex-lovers who have not really moved on from their past relationship, which leads to complications.

NEEK, set to hit theatres on February 21, is jointly produced by Dhanush, Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthuri. Leon Britto handles the film’s cinematography, while Prasanna GK has edited the film. The music for the film is composed by GV Prakash..

Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon and Ramya Ranganathan also play key roles in the coming-of-age romantic drama.

On the work front, Dhanush will next share screen space with Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon in the upcoming romantic musical film Tere Ishk Mein, a spin-off to Aanand L Rai’s 2013 film, Raanjhanaa. Additionally, the actor’s fourth directorial venture Idly Kadai, starring Nithya Menon and Shalini Pandey, will be released on April 10.