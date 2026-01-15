Dhanush’s next feature film titled ‘Kara’, to be directed by ‘Por Thozhil’ helmer Vignesh Raja

Tamil star Dhanush’s next feature film is titled Kara, the makers announced on Thursday to mark Pongal. The film will be directed by Vignesh Raja, known for his critically-acclaimed 2023 crime thriller Por Thozhil.

Kara will be produced by Ishari K Ganesh under the banner Vels Film International.

ADVERTISEMENT

“#D54 is #Kara HappyPongal, HappySankranti. Directed by @vignesh_raja Produced by @dr.isharik.ganesh A @gvprakash musical,” the production banner wrote on X, sharing a poster.

Details about the film’s plot have not yet been disclosed. The project will feature music by G V Prakash Kumar.

Kara is scheduled for a theatrical release in summer 2026.

Dhanush had a busy 2025 with three releases — Tamil films Kuberaa, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna and Idli Kadai with Nithya Menen, and the Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, which marked his reunion with filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

Apart from Kara, the actor is also set to star in Kalam: The Missile Man of India, a biographical drama based on the life of former president and aerospace scientist APJ Abdul Kalam.

The project was announced at the Cannes Film Market in 2025 and will be directed by Om Raut, known for directing Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Adipurush.