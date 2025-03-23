Dhanush's ‘Idly Kadai’ release postponed, confirms producer Aakash Baskaran

Dhanush's upcoming directorial Idly Kadai has been postponed, with a new release date yet to be announced, producer Aakash Baskaran confirmed during an interview with Tamil-language magazine Cinema Vikatan.

Also starring Nithya Menen, Dhanush’s co-star from Thiruchitrambalam, Idly Kadai was initially slated for an April 10 release.

"We have decided to postpone the release date of Idly Kadai because we have 10 to 20 scenes left. The crucial portion involves actors Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, Arun Vijay, Rajkiran and Pratiban all in one frame, so in order to accomplish their dates we wanted to wait. We didn't want to do things in a hurry,” Baskaran told Cinema Vikatan.

Idly Kadai marks Dhanush’s 52nd film as an actor and his fourth as a director. Produced by Baskaran’s Dawn Pictures and Dhanush’s home banner Wunderbar Films, the film features Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj, P. Samuthirakani and Rajkiran in key roles.

On the work front, Dhanush has Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera in the pipeline. He will also star in Aanand L. Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein. His latest directorial, NEEK, featuring Pavish Narayan and Mathew Thomas, was released theatrically on February 21.