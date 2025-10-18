‘Tere Ishk Mein’ title track: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon deal with heartbreak after brief romance

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon fall in love, go through a breakup and deal with heartbreak in the title track of Anand L. Rai’s upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein, dropped by T-Series on Saturday.

The title track of Tere Ishk Mein reunites Anand L.Rai with composer A.R. Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil after Raanjhanna. Sung by Arijit Singh, the music video gives brief glimpses of Dhanush and Kriti’s brief relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Dhanush, a jilted lover, often got involved in fights, Kriti is shown seeking solace in the bottle to overcome her anguish.

Tere Ishk Mein marks Dhanush and director Aanand L. Rai’s reunion four years after their last collaboration Atrangi Re (2021). The upcoming romance drama also serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2013 film Raanjhanaa, which starred Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor.

Set to hit theatres on November 28 in Hindi and Tamil, Tere Ishk Mein is backed by T-series and Color Yellow Production. Raanjhanaa screenwriter Himanshu Sharma develops the screenplay for Tere Ishk Mein too.

Raanjhanaa also explores the pain and challenges of unrequited love. It narrates the story of Kundan (Dhanush), the son of a Hindu pundit, who discovers that his childhood sweetheart Zoya (Sonam) loves city-bred Akram (Abhay) and wants to marry him. However, he persistently seeks to win her heart, ultimately sacrificing his life for her.