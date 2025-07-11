MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Kuberaa’ OTT release: When and where to stream Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna’s crime drama

The film, directed by Sekhar Kammula, hit theatres on June 20

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.07.25, 02:21 PM
Dhanush in ‘Kuberaa’

Dhanush in ‘Kuberaa’ File picture

Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna’s crime action drama Kuberaa is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 18, the streamer announced on Friday.

“A simple man, and the not so simple journey of his redemption arc. #KuberaaOnPrime, July 18,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film hit theatres on June 20. In Kuberaa, Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna’s characters face off against the power wielders of society. Starring Dhanush in the role of a beggar named Deva, the film also features Jim Sarbh, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles.

The film, according to IMDb, “revolves around the pursuit of wealth and its consequences: a beggar undergoes a dramatic transformation, exploring themes of greed, ambition, and moral dilemmas faced by the characters leading to a quest for redemption.”

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “No need for review..just go for it ... superb movie.” Another fan commented, “One of the best movies of 2025.”

Kuberaa is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Amigos Creations banner. The action drama has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi, with a Tamil dubbed version.

The film marks Dhanush’s Telugu debut and is Sekhar Kammula’s second Tamil-language film after 2014’s Anaamika. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film. Niketh Bommi has handled cinematography, while Karthika Srinivas R serves as the editor.

On the work front, Dhanush is currently gearing up for the Tamil drama Idly Kadai, set to hit theatres on October 1. Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Rawindra Pulle’s Mysaa.

Kuberaa Dhanush Rashmika Mandanna
