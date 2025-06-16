‘Kuberaa’ trailer: Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna face off against society’s power wielders

Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna’s characters face off against the power wielders of society in the trailer of Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming crime action drama Kuberaa, dropped by record label Aditya Music on Sunday.

The two-minute-39-second-long trailer opens with Jim Sarbh’s character eyeing a hidden treasure — Kuber’s wealth — which allegedly has the power to topple the government. Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Deepak declares that money and power are the real rulers of the country. Initially, he seems benevolent as he offers refuge to Dhanush’s character — a beggar named Deva.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deva, on the other hand, has complete faith in Rashmika’s character. However, tensions arise when Deepak pulls a gun on Rashmika, demanding to know Deva’s whereabouts. Jim Sarbh’s character and Deepak fear that Deva poses a significant threat to the status quo.

Sarbh’s character goes on to ridicule Deepak’s sense of morality, pointing out that it was he who had once helped Deva. Rashmika’s character shares the belief that the rich and powerful control the world, but Deva insists that with the help of faith, one can overcome all difficulties.

Kuberaa also stars Dalip Tahil in a pivotal role. The film is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Amigos Creations banner and is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi, with a Tamil dubbed version in the works.

The film marks Dhanush’s Telugu debut and is Sekhar Kammula’s second Tamil-language film after 2014’s Anaamika. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film. Niketh Bommi has handled cinematography, while Karthika Srinivas R serves as the editor.

Kuberaa is set to hit theatres on June 20.