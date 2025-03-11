MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Dhanashree Verma shares cryptic post after Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvesh’s photos go viral

Rumours about the cricketer’s divorce from Dhanashree gained momentum last year when the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.03.25, 02:59 PM
Dhanashree Verma Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree, Yuzvendra Chahl with RJ Mahvash Instagram, X

Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma shared a cryptic post on social media after Chahal’s photos with famous social media influencer RJ Mahvash at the Champions Trophy 2025 finals went viral.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, Dhanashree shared a message that reads, “Blaming the woman has always been in fashion.”

On March 9, Chahal grabbed eyeballs during the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand in Dubai for watching the match with RJ Mahvash.

Photos and videos of the duo sitting together in the stands set social media abuzz, with fans speculating the two could be dating. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi also shared a video of the couple.

Earlier, Dhanashree shared another cryptic message on Instagram, which reads, “I am not going to break easily.”

In a recent Instagram post, Chahal opted for a grey coat over a black T-shirt. However, the caption caught the attention of fans. “Karma never loses an address,” it read.

Rumours about Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce from Dhanashree Verma gained momentum last year when the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. The two had tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate Gurugram ceremony after meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

