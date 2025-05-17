‘Dhamaal 4’ release date out; to hit screens next year on Eid

The fourth instalment of the Dhamaal franchise is set to hit theatres on Eid next year, the makers announced on Friday.

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi will reprise their roles in the upcoming film.

“Get ready to laugh till it hurts! #Dhamaal4 storms theatres on Eid 2026, don’t miss the madness,” production house Devgn Films wrote on Instagram alongside a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the film.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the movie also stars Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

Dhamaal follows four lazy, good-for-nothing conmen who stumble upon the secret of a hidden treasure, revealed to them by a dying thief. Seizing the opportunity, they embark on a wild chase to find and claim the treasure. However, their journey turns chaotic as they are pursued by a relentless police inspector who wants the treasure all to himself.

The film is currently being filmed in Mumbai after the makers completed its first shooting schedule in Malshej Ghat, located in the Thane district of Maharashtra.

The franchise began with Dhamaal in 2007, followed by Double Dhamaal in 2009 and Total Dhamaal in 2019.

Dhamaal 4 is being produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Ajay was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid 2 alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor.