Vipin Sharma named best supporting actor at ASTAR Awards 2025 for ‘Monkey Man’

Bollywood actor Vipin Sharma received the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in Dev Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man (2024) at the inaugural ASTAR Awards 2025.

Organised by the International Institute of Film Science and Arts (IIFSA), the event held in Bangkok recently celebrated cinema as a universal language that transcends borders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am truly humbled to receive this recognition at the very first ASTAR Awards. Monkey Man has been a special journey for me, and to see the performance resonate with audiences across the world is deeply fulfilling,” Sharma said in a statement.

“I am also very grateful to Dev Patel who cast me in a role that I will never be able to forget, a role that changed my life. Awards like these remind us of the power of cinema to cross borders and connect people, and I am honoured to be a part of this moment,” the Taare Zameen Par actor added.

Released theatrically globally except India in April last year, Monkey Man follows Kid (Patel), who sets out to avenge his mother Neela’s (Adithi Kalkunte) death at the hands of corrupt police chief Rana Singh (Sikandar Kher). Sobhita Dhulipala plays Sita, an exploited prostitute who helps Kid in his quest for revenge.

Sharma plays Alpha, keeper of a temple that serves as a refuge for transgenders, in the film.

Earlier this year, Dev Patel won the best first film award at the Puerto Rico Critics Association Awards for his film Monkey Man.

On the work front, Vipin Sharma was recently seen in Dhadak 2 where he played a cross-dressing father to Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Neelesh.