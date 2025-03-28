‘More excitement ahead’: Dev wraps up first shooting schedule for ‘Raghu Dakat’

Tollywood star Dev has wrapped up shooting for the first schedule of his upcoming film Raghu Dakat, he said in a statement on Thursday.

Also starring Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar, Idhika Paul, and Roopa Ganguly, the historical drama directed by Dhrubo Banerjee is set to release this Durga Puja.

“And that’s a wrap for the first schedule of RAGHU DAKAT. More challenges, more excitement ahead! Are you ready?,” Dev wrote on social media on Thursday.

Set in the 18th century, a period marked by political unrest and social upheaval, Raghu Dakat is a tale of a legendary figure who rises as a saviour during one of the most turbulent times in Bengal's history.

The film is expected to push the boundaries of traditional storytelling with a 100-feet set constructed for the shooting.

Produced by SVF and Dev Entertainment Ventures, Raghu Dakat has been a passion project for both Dhrubo Banerjee and Dev. First announced in 2021, the film was facing delays in production so far.

“A dream we dreamt in 2021 is finally turning into reality as we begin shoot today,” Dev wrote on social media on the first day of shoot.

Dhrubo Banerjee had previously worked with Dev for the period sports drama Golondaaj, where the Bengali actor had essayed the role of Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari, regarded as the ‘father of Indian football’.

Dev is currently basking in the success of his action-entertainer Khadaan, directed by Soojit Rino Dutta, which released in theatres on December 20 last year. Dhrubo Banerjee’s last release was the comedy film Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo (2023).