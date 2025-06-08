‘After 10 months’: Dev shaves his beard after wrapping Dhrubo Banerjee’s ‘Raghu Dakat’

Dev has wrapped the shoot for Dhrubo Banerjee’s Raghu Dakat, and to mark the occasion, the Tollywood star has shaved off the beard he had grown for his character in the upcoming film.

Raghu Dakat went to floors on March 16. Also starring Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar, Idhika Paul, and Roopa Ganguly, the historical drama is set to release this Durga Puja.

“After 10 months .its time to say Goodbye Mr.Beard,” Dev wrote on social media on Saturday, alongside a photo of himself standing in front of a mirror, shirtless and flaunting his abs.

Dev’s Instagram post was met with enthusiasm from fans who flooded the comments section praising Dev’s physique. His industry colleague Ankush also commented: “Oree Paglaa paglaa .. oh sorry pagluu pagluuu.. 2 to packs rent e pawa jabe”.

Dev followed up the announcement with a fresh post on Sunday, where he was seen sporting a clean shaven look. Wearing shades, the Golondaaj actor was chilling in a swimming pool.

Set in the 18th century, during a period marked by political unrest and social upheaval, Raghu Dakat is a tale of a legendary figure who rises as a saviour during one of the most turbulent times in Bengal's history.

Produced by SVF and Dev Entertainment Ventures, Raghu Dakat has been a passion project for both Dhrubo Banerjee and Dev. First announced in 2021, the film faced several delays before going on floors earlier this year.

Dhrubo Banerjee had previously worked with Dev for the period sports drama Golondaaj, where the Bengali actor had essayed the role of Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari, regarded as the ‘father of Indian football’.

Dev is currently awaiting the release of his long-delayed film Dhumketu, set to hit cinemas on August 14. Dhrubo Banerjee’s last release was the comedy film Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo (2023).