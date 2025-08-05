Dhanashree Verma vacations in Dubai days after Yuzvendra Chahal’s podcast on their divorce

Actress-choreographer Dhanashree Verma offered a glimpse into her Dubai vacation on Monday, days after her ex-husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, opened up about what led to their divorce.

Dhanashree reflected on growing up in Dubai in an accompanying note she shared on Instagram, speaking about the city’s cultural evolution over the years.

“Back in Dubai after what feels like a lifetime…Growing up here gave me so many core memories and seeing how much the city has evolved was both surreal and heartwarming. One of the highlights was visiting this beautiful Hindu temple—peaceful, powerful, and a reminder of how far this city has come in embracing culture and community. Grateful for the growth, the roots, and the reconnection,” wrote Dhanashre on Monday alongside the photos on Instagram.

Speaking on a podcast with Raj Shamani, Chahal recently said that both he and Dhanashree had been dealing with personal differences for nearly two years but chose to keep their struggles private until the divorce was finalised earlier this year. The 35-year-old cricketer said mismatched personalities and a lack of quality time contributed to growing emotional distance between them. He also denied all allegations of infidelity.

Addressing the viral moment when he wore a T-shirt that carried the text “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy” on the day of their final divorce hearing, Chahal said, “I just wanted to give one message—and I did.”

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree, who got married in December 2020, had reportedly been living separately since June 2022. They filed for mutual divorce in early 2024 and were officially granted separation by the Bombay High Court in March 2025, just ahead of the IPL season. Media reports claim Dhanashree received Rs 4.75 crore in alimony as part of the settlement.