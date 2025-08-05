Malayalam actor Shanawas, son of Prem Nazir, dies at the age of 71

Malayalam film and television actor Shanawas, son of Malayalam cinema legend Prem Nazir, died at a private hospital in Trivandrum late Monday night, family sources told the local media on Tuesday.

Shanawas, 71, was reportedly suffering from several prolonged health complications.

After debuting with Balachandra Menon’s Prema Geethangal in 1981, Shanawas acted in more than 50 films in Malayalam. He also appeared in television serials.

Some of his noted films included Neelagiri, Gaanam, Manithali, Mazhanilavu, Aazhi, Human.

After a long break, Shanawas made his acting comeback with China Town starring Mohanlal. The film released in 2011.

Most recently, Shanawas appeared in Prithviraj's 2022 blockbuster Janaganamana.

People from various walks of life condoled his death.