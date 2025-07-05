MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Dev reunites with Mithun Chakraborty for 'Projapoti' sequel, shoot begins in the UK

Directed by Avijit Sen, the 2022 blockbuster also featured Mamata Shankar and Koushani Mukherjee

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.07.25, 03:48 PM
Dev, Avijit Sen and Mithun Chakraborty at 'Projapoti 2' mahura

Dev, Avijit Sen and Mithun Chakraborty at 'Projapoti 2' mahura Instagram

Dev has reunited with Mithun Chakraborty for a sequel to their 2022 Bengali blockbuster Projapoti, the shoot for which commenced in the United Kingdom on Saturday.

Projapoti featured an ensemble cast including Mamata Shankar and Koushani Mukherjee. The family drama was directed by Avijit Sen and presented by Atanu Ray Chaudhuri.

A sequel to Projapoti was announced earlier this year in January.

"We are back," Dev wrote on social media Saturday, sharing photos with Mithun, director Avijit Sen and other members of the production team at Rugby, Warwickshire.

Projapati marked Mithun and Mamata Shankar’s reunion after 46 years following their 1976 Mrinal Sen directorial Mrigaya.

Projapati follows widower Gaur Chakraborty (Mithun), who lives with his son Joy (Dev), a wedding planner. Gaur wants Joy to get married to the daughter of his friend, but the latter has someone else in mind. This disagreement causes a rift in the father-son relationship, which forms the crux of the film.

Released theatrically on December 23, 2022, Projapati earned over Rs 13 crore, emerging as the highest grossing Bengali film of the year.

Currently, details about the cast, plot and release date of Projapati 2 have been kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Dev is also gearing up for Dhrubo Banerjee’s historical drama Raghu Dakat, set to release on Durga Puja this year. The actor's long-delayed film Dhumketu, marking his on-screen pairing with Subhashree after almost a decade, is set to hit cinemas on August 14.

