‘Raghu Dakat’ pre-teaser: Dev plays a vigilante warrior battling against colonial rulers

Set to release during Durga Puja 2025, the historical drama also features Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar, Idhika Paul, and Roopa Ganguly in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.07.25, 11:26 AM
Dev in ‘Raghu Dakat’

Dev in ‘Raghu Dakat’ File Picture

The pre-teaser for Dhrubo Banerjee’s Raghu Dakat, starring Dev in the titular role, was dropped by the makers on Sunday.

Set against the backdrop of the 18th century, the historical drama is a tale of a legendary figure who rises as a saviour during one of the most turbulent times in Bengal's history.

The one-minute-32-second-long video clip depicts the British colonisers unleashing a reign of terror in Bengal. A voiceover says, the British officials had assumed that no one will protest against their autocratic rule. “But they did not know that a phoenix always rises from the ashes,” the narrator declares.

“History is written by the hunters, not the hunted. Had it not been the case, imagine how history would have been,” the voiceover adds.

The following visuals depict Dev in a fierce avatar, wielding a bow and arrow as he goes on a killing spree.

Produced by SVF and Dev Entertainment Ventures, Raghu Dakat has been a passion project for both Dhrubo Banerjee and Dev. First announced in 2021, the film faced several delays before going on floors earlier this year.

Dhrubo Banerjee had previously worked with Dev for the period sports drama Golondaaj, where the Bengali actor had essayed the role of Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari, regarded as the ‘father of Indian football’.

Dev is currently awaiting the release of his long-delayed film Dhumketu, set to hit cinemas on August 14. Dhrubo Banerjee’s last release was the comedy film Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo (2023).

