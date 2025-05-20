Hollywood veteran Denzel Washington receives honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

Actor-director Denzel Washington on Monday received the Palme d’Or award, a prestigious career achievement honour, at the Cannes Film Festival ahead of the premiere of his latest film Highest 2 Lowest at the event.

According to US-based entertainment magazine The Hollywood Reporter, festival director Thierry Frémaux surprised the 70-year-old actor with the award, which was then formally presented by Highest 2 Lowest director Spike Lee. The presentation ended with Washington receiving a standing ovation.

Highest 2 Lowest, screened in the out-of-competition category, reunites Denzel Washington and Spike Lee for the first time in almost 20 years. It marks their fifth collaboration to date.

Expressing gratitude, Washington said, “This is a total surprise for me, so I’m emotional. It’s a great opportunity to collaborate with my brother once again, brother from another mother, and to be here once again in Cannes.”

“We’re a very privileged group in this room that we get to make movies and wear tuxedos and nice clothes and dress up and get paid for it as well. We’re just blessed beyond measure. I’m blessed beyond measure. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you all,” he added.

Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro also received an honorary Palme d’Or during the opening night of this year’s Cannes film festival.

The Cannes honorary Palme, first awarded in 2002, has previously gone to notable personalities such as Catherine Deneuve, Jane Fonda, Clint Eastwood, Agnès Varda, Jodie Foster, Harrison Ford, Michael Douglas and more recently, Meryl Streep and George Lucas last year. In 2024, Studio Ghibli made history as the first organization — not an individual — to receive the distinction.

Denzel Washington is a two-time Academy Award winner, earning Best Supporting Actor for Glory and Best Actor for Training Day. He also received a Best Picture nomination for Fences, which he both starred in and directed.

In addition to his Cannes honour, Washington has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and a Tony Award for the Broadway revival of Fences. However, his most recent production of Othello did not receive any Tony nominations.