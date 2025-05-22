Remastered version of anime film ‘Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’ to hit Indian theatres in June

A 4k remastered version of anime film Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is set to hit Indian theatres on June 13, Crunchyroll announced on Thursday.

The film will release in India ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere of the first part of Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle Arc movie trilogy on September 12. The film trilogy is set to cover the final arc of the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set after the events of the first season of the television series, Mugen Train follows Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke embarking on a new mission. Together with one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, they investigate the mysterious disappearance of over 40 people aboard the Mugen Train.

A critical and box office success, Mugen Train is the highest-grossing anime movie of all time and the highest-grossing Japanese film at the global box office, with a total collection of over USD 500 million to date.

The film had the highest opening weekend in domestic box office history for any foreign language film, and went on to become the second-highest grossing anime film in North America. It also garnered a 98 per cent critic score and 99 per cent audience score (with 10,000+ verified ratings) on Rotten Tomatoes.

Distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment in India, the film, originally released in 2020, will be re-released in Japanese with English subtitles.

Fans can catch an exclusive sneak peek of a new Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle teaser during the screening of the Mugen Train movie.

The Infinity Castle Arc follows Tanjiro, the Demon Slayer Corps, and the seven Hashira being pulled by the demon king Muzan into his lair for a final battle. The arc covers various fights against the Upper Rank demons, the most powerful demons in existence, before the ultimate showdown with Muzan.

Set in Taisho-era Japan, Demon Slayer follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado, who returns home one day to find that his family has been killed by demons and his sister Nezuko has been turned into one. He resolves to avenge his family and find a cure for his sister. Soon, he comes across the Demon Slayer Corps and undergoes rigorous training to become a skilled swordsman to protect humanity from the vicious demons.