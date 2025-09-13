MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ beats ‘The Conjuring 4’, ‘Baaghi 4’ at Indian box office on Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the anime film earned an estimated Rs 12.6 crore nett at the Indian box office on its opening day

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.09.25, 01:42 PM
A poster of ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’

A poster of ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ File picture

Anime film Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle earned more than Rs 12 crore on its Day 1 at the Indian box office, beating The Conjuring: Last Rites, Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files on its opening day, as per trade reports.

According to industry data tracker Sacnilk, the anime film earned an estimated Rs 12.6 crore nett at the Indian box office on its opening day.

English and Hindi dub versions dominated the India box office collection. The film, directed by Haruo Sotozaki, registered an overall 39.61 per cent occupancy for its original Japanese version.

On its opening day, Infinity Castle earned more than the combined collection of The Conjuring 4, Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files. While the final film in the Conjuring franchise grossed Rs 2 crore, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 collected Rs 1.26 crore on Friday. Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files, on the other hand, amassed Rs 55 lakh on its 8th day in theatres.

Prior to its release, Infinity Castle registered the highest advance booking sales for an animation film in India for the opening day as well as the weekend. The anime sold around 2 lakh tickets before its theatrical release in India.

Infinity Castle is the first part in the movie trilogy covering the final arc of the series. It follows Tanjiro, the Demon Slayer Corps, and the seven Hashira being pulled by the demon king Muzan into his lair for a final battle. The arc covers various fights against the Upper Rank demons, the most powerful demons in existence, before the ultimate showdown with Muzan.

Demon Slayer Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Anime Baaghi 4 The Bengal Files The Conjuring 4
