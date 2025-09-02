‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ action scenes snipped by CBFC? Here’s what we know

Rumours about a CBFC-imposed 17-minute cut in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie have been doing the rounds on the internet ahead of the much-anticipated anime film’s India release, leaving many fans worried.

The reason cited in viral speculative posts was excessive violence in the scenes, deemed unsuitable for children.

However, several content creators did a fact-check in the past couple of weeks and claimed the rumours were false.

“The rumours are all fake. We will get to watch Infinity Castle with all its action, emotion and drama,” said an anime content creator on YouTube.

An Instagram content creator, who goes by the name of Migi, rubbished the rumours. As someone who has read the manga, Migi ensured that it is not possible to make any censor cuts in the film as any such removal will affect the plot. “If even one minute is cut from the movie, you will not understand the plot,” he said in a video.

“The bloodshed shown in the film cannot be a problem because we have seen such depictions in previous theatrical releases of anime movies in India,” the content creator added.

Several Demon Slayer fans were left disappointed after the rumours started doing the rounds. “They can keep half nude girls in a movie but can't afford an anime to show a fight scene. Soo matured India,” one of them wrote on Instagram, criticising the film censorship board.

Comparing the violence shown in Infinity Castle with the 2024 Malayalam film Marco, a fan commented, “They can release a gore film Marco but not a fight scene from anime…Nice.”

Prior to the fact-checks, fans eagerly hoped for the rumours to be false. “Hopefully this rumour isn’t true because any scene cut of the Infinity Castle movie is a horrible idea,” wrote an Instagram user.

Previously, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) landed in the crosshairs of fans in India after they removed two kissing scenes from James Gunn’s Superman. Many pointed out the alleged dual standards of the board for allowing ‘harassment’ in garb of romance in films but snipping scenes of consensual intimacy.

The Infinity Castle arc, marking the final part of the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, will release in theatres in the form of a trilogy. The first part is releasing in Indian theatres on September 12.

The trilogy follows Tanjiro, the Demon Slayer Corps, and the seven Hashira being pulled by the demon king Muzan into his lair for a final battle. The arc covers various fights against the Upper Rank demons, the most powerful demons in existence, before the ultimate showdown with Muzan.

The upcoming highly-anticipated film will show Tanjiro facing off against Upper Rank Three demon Akaza to avenge Fire Hashira Rengoku’s tragic death.