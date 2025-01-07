Demi Moore’s daughters celebrate her first-ever Golden Globes win; watch video

Demi Moore’s daughters Scout, Tallulah, and Rumer, who she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, jumped with joy after watching their mother win her first-ever Golden Globes on television. The moment was captured in a video shared by Scout on Instagram.

The Hollywood actress bagged the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy for Coralie Fargeat's The Substance, which also stars Margaret Qualley.

In the clip, the three sisters could not contain their excitement upon hearing Kerry Washington announce Moore’s name as the winner during the ceremony’s live telecast. They jumped up from their seats and cheered as their mother clinched the coveted award.

Kerry Washington was joined by Spiderman star Andrew Garfield to present the trophy to Moore.

“SHE DID IT,” Scout wrote alongside the video, which garnered comments from her sisters Tallulah and Rumer, as well as Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul. “GO MAMA GO. So so proud of you. Omg I love you so much. So well deserved,” wrote Rumer. “I love her so fu***** much, I have no words,” Tallulah commented.

In his tribute to Moore, Paul wrote, “This makes me so happy. Way to go Demi!!! Thrilled that you and your beautiful family can celebrate in your brilliance. Big hugs to you all.”

Mocking the unrealistic standards of the entertainment industry, The Substance features Moore as a middle-aged actress resorting to a black-market drug to reclaim her youth. After taking the pill, she transforms into a much younger-version of herself, played by Margaret Qualley. However, blood, gore, and unsettling body horror follow as Moore’s character navigates the tumultuous showbiz landscape.

Receiving her award, Moore beamed with joy as she said, “Thirty years ago I had a producer tell me I was a popcorn actress, and at that time, it made me think that I wasn’t allowed to have this. That I could do movies that were successful and made a lot of money but I believed that I wouldn’t be acknowledged. And I bought it and I believed that.”

Award in hand, the Ghost actress also opened up about her doubts and feelings about the possible end of her career in the recent past. “I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it. Maybe I was complete. Maybe I would. I’ve done what I was supposed to do. And as I was at kind of a low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out of the box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance. And the universe told me that you’re not done. I’m so grateful for Coralie for trusting me to step in and play this woman,” she revealed.

Demi Moore will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi comedy I Love Boosters. She is also currently riding high on the success of her Paramount+ series Landman, which recently got greenlit for a second season.