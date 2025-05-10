Delhi filmmaker announces movie on Operation Sindoor, apologises after backlash

A Delhi-based filmmaker on Friday announced a movie on India’s Operation Sindoor that targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, facing flak for the alleged inappropriate and untimely announcement amid escalating tension between the two countries.

The filmmaker, one Uttam Maheshwari, on Saturday apologised for announcing the film during such a volatile situation.

Earlier, on Friday, he shared a poster featuring a graphic image of a woman army officer in uniform, holding a rifle and applying sindoor.

The announcement was met with criticism by netizens, with many describing it as “disgusting” and accusing the makers of “milking” an ongoing war.

Maheshwari and film producer Nickky Bhagnani issued a public apology on Saturday, saying they did not intend to hurt sentiments or provoke further escalation.

“My sincere apologies for recently announcing a film based on Operation Sindoor, inspired by the recent heroic efforts of our Indian Armed Forces. The intent was never to hurt or provoke anyone's sentiments,” the statement reads.

Maheshwari explained that they wanted to pay tribute to the unwavering spirit and sacrifices of the Indian armed forces.

“I was moved by the courage, sacrifice, and strength of our soldiers and leadership, and simply wished to bring this powerful story to light,” he said.

The filmmaker elaborated that the main goal of the film was not to achieve fame or financial gain, but to express their respect and love for the nation.

“However, I understand the timing may have caused discomfort or pain to some. For that, I deeply regret,” he added.

In his statement, the filmmaker also expressed gratitude to the government and extended solidarity to the families of those who died in the line of duty.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor targeting Pakistan and PoK territories including Bahawalpur, a well-known Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold, on May 7.

India’s air defence system neutralised 300-400 Pakistani missiles targeting several Indian cities, including Jaisalmer, Jammu and some parts of Gujarat on Thursday night, as per reports. Following this development, drones from the other side were sighted at 26 locations in India, from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat, the Indian Army confirmed on Friday.