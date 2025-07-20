Delhi-based dance troupe ‘3plus4crew’ wins All-India K-pop Contest 2025

The Delhi-based dance troupe 3plus4crew emerged winners in the dancing category at the grand finale of All-India K-pop Contest 2025, India’s biggest live celebration of Korean pop culture, on Saturday.

Organised by the Korean Cultural Centre India in New Delhi, the All-India K-pop Contest is an annual event that acts as a platform for young Indian K-pop enthusiasts since its launch in 2011.

K-pop boy band Nomad attended the event as a special guest, all the way from South Korea. They brought the house down by performing on songs like No Pressure, California Love, Compare, and Carnival.

3plus4crew performed on the song Super by Seventeen at the grand finale.

In the vocals category, Shylee Preetam from Hyderabad bagged the winner’s prize for her rendition of U & I by Ailee. In the rap category, which was introduced this year, Riniya Taku from Itanagar was declared the winner. She performed the song Backpacker by Zerobaseone.

All three winners were awarded cash prizes of Rs 2,00,000. They will now represent India at the K-Pop World Festival, South Korea, to be held later this year.

More than 1,278 registrations were received for the 2025 edition of All India K-Pop festival, with participants from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Itanagar, and Kohima.

“The contest stands as a symbol of the deep cultural bond between Korea and India. The love for K-pop and Korean culture in India has constantly been growing, and I wish the bond between our two countries goes on to become even stronger,” Hwang Il Yong, Director of Korean Cultural Centre India, said in a statement.