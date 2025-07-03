MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Deepika Padukone to get a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026

The 39-year-old actress is the first Indian actor to receive the honour

Entertainment Web Desk Published 03.07.25, 11:14 AM
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone File picture

Actress Deepika Padukone is set to get a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year, marking the first Indian celebrity to receive the honour, the organisers announced on Thursday.

The class of 2026 at the Los Angeles sidewalk includes 35 names from the world of films, TV shows, music, Broadway and comedy.

The 39-year-old actress has been named as one of the honorees in the Motion Pictures category. She will be joined by Hollywood actors including Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Marion Cotillard, Keith David, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, and Demi Moore.

Other cinema actors set to receive the star are: Chris Columbus, Franco Nero, Molly Ringwald, Stanley Tucci, Carlo Ramboldi, and Tony Scott.

The organisers also announced the list of television actors who will be honoured on the popular sidewalk in Los Angeles. Actors Greg Daniels, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lucero, Chef Gordon Ramsay, Melody Thomas Scott, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Bradley Whitford and Noah Wyle have achieved the feat.

From live theatre and live performance fields, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Lea Salonga have been selected.

Deepika made her Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel in 2017. She recently joined the cast of Allu Arjun’s upcoming film with Atlee, days after the actress exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

