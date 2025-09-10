Deepika Padukone bakes a cake on daughter Dua’s first birthday

Deepika Padukone Wednesday baked a cake to celebrate daughter Dua’s first birthday, shows a photo posted by the Bollywood actress on social media.

The Piku actress shared a photo of a chocolate cake placed on a white cake stand. A single slice of the cake was cut out. A gold candle featured in the centre of the cake, marking Dua’s first birthday. The entire setup is surrounded by flowers.

“My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter’s 1st birthday,” Deepika wrote in the caption.

Fans extended their wishes in the comments section. “Happy birthday little one,” a fan wrote. “All of mommy’s love in that cake,” wrote another Instagram user.

Deepika and Ranveer Singh started dating in 2013 on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela. They got married at Lake Como, Italy in 2018 in a private ceremony. They welcomed their daughter on September 8 last year.

On the work front, Deepika is set to collaborate with Allu Arjun in Atlee’s upcoming directorial. Ranveer, on the other hand, has Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar up for release in December.