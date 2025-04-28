Debutant Shubhangi Dutt to play lead role in Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great’

Shubhangi Dutt will play the lead role in Anupam Kher’s upcoming directorial venture Tanvi The Great, the veteran actor-filmmaker announced on Monday.

“MEET TANVI: The idea of making the film #TanviTheGreat came to me roughly 4years back from a real life conversation! And it took me and our team almost three years to put it together,” wrote Kher on Instagram alongside a character teaser.

In his note, Kher shared that finding someone to embody Tanvi’s innocence and charm was challenging. He spent six months searching for the right actress for the role.

Sharing a moment from his master class, Anupam Kher said, “One day in my master class at the school where I had asked students to shut their eyes and have total calmness on their faces, I saw #SHUBHANGI with her eyes shut and peace written all over face.”

“Later she told us that she was actually in a dreamworld which was her security blanket,” he added.

Tanvi The Great marks Shubhangi Dutt’s acting debut.

Praising Shubhangi’s potential and encouraging her to stay grounded, Anupam Kher said, “But today my dearest #Shubhangi, you will meet the world. The world of your dreams. But always carry the qualities of Tanvi with you. She will keep you real and grounded! So work hard, be honest, be real, and be yourself. It will be personally for me, and for the school, the happiest day when the world starts referring to you as #ShubhangiTheGreat.”

“All my love and blessings! The world will decide about the film when they watch it. But for your director let me announce today that in #TanviTheGreat you are MAGICAL! Jai Ho! #Tanviness #Reveal,” Kher signed off.

The one-minute-21-second-long teaser draws us into Tanvi’s world. She is a mysterious girl who stands out in her own remarkable way. From immersing herself in nature’s beauty to navigating tasks independently, every moment in the trailer reveals the extraordinary qualities she possesses.

The upcoming musical marks Anupam Kher’s return to the director’s chair 23 years after his directorial debut with the 2002 film Om Jai Jagadish.

Lyricist Kausar Munir has written the lyrics for the film’s songs, composed by Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani.

Tanvi The Great is set to have its world premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

Produced under the banner of Anupam Kher Studios, Tanvi The Great went on the floors on March 8. Its release date is yet to be announced.