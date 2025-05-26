MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 26 May 2025

David Tennant says he wanted to play Reed Richards in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

Pedro Pascal plays Reed Richards in the upcoming Marvel Film, slated to release in theatres on July 25

PTI Published 26.05.25, 03:55 PM
David Tennant

David Tennant Instagram

Former "Doctor Who" actor David Tennant says he wanted to play the role of Reed Richards in the upcoming Marvel film "The Fantastic Four: First Steps".

Tennant attended MCM Comic Con, where one of the fans asked the actor to name a superhero he would like to portray.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor said he had his eye on Reed Richards, which eventually went to Pedro Pascal.

"In terms of superheroes, I did slightly have my eye on Reed Richards and unfortunately, it looks like they’ve gone in a different direction," the actor said.

"Although if it has to be someone, I’m very happy for it to be Pedro Pascal, frankly," he added.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is directed by Matt Shakman and is slated to release in theatres on July 25. It stars Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Julia Garner.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

The Fantastic Four Marvel Marvel Movie David Tennant Pedro Pascal
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain batters coastal Karnataka, disaster-response teams deployed amid 5-day red alert

Five tourists were stranded atop the Eragundi waterfall and were rescued safely by locals
Screengrab: The shade at the Terminal 1 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport
Quote left Quote right

Vikas overflows in Delhi airport after a drizzle

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT