David Tennant says he wanted to play Reed Richards in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

Former "Doctor Who" actor David Tennant says he wanted to play the role of Reed Richards in the upcoming Marvel film "The Fantastic Four: First Steps".

Tennant attended MCM Comic Con, where one of the fans asked the actor to name a superhero he would like to portray.

The actor said he had his eye on Reed Richards, which eventually went to Pedro Pascal.

"In terms of superheroes, I did slightly have my eye on Reed Richards and unfortunately, it looks like they’ve gone in a different direction," the actor said.

"Although if it has to be someone, I’m very happy for it to be Pedro Pascal, frankly," he added.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is directed by Matt Shakman and is slated to release in theatres on July 25. It stars Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Julia Garner.

