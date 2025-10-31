Daniel Radcliffe to appear in Broadway's solo play 'Every Brilliant Thing'

Actor Daniel Radcliffe, best known for his role in the acclaimed "Harry Potter" film series, is set to appear in Broadway's solo play "Every Brilliant Thing".

The show will take place at the Hudson Theatre on February 21, 2026, ahead of a March 12 opening. The play is set for a limited 13-week engagement, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, the play follows the story of a "man looking back at his life and the glimmers of hope that carried him through".

"'Every Brilliant Thing' tackles some serious subject matter, but the overall experience is one of joy and celebration...Every performance is unique and unpredictable and it requires virtuosic skill from its central performer," Macmillan said in a statement.

"When Daniel told us how much he loved the play, I couldn’t have been more thrilled. He has the intelligence, quick-wit and charm to roll with the spontaneous moments that the show invites – he can be a clown one moment, then grab you by the heartstrings the next. He has huge depth and humanity. I can’t wait to get started," he added.

Radcliffe, who has featured in a several plays including "Equus" and "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying", among others.

His latest play was "Merrily We Roll Along", which conclude in July last year.

