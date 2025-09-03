‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’: Daniel Craig back as detective Benoit Blanc with a string of suspects

Netflix on Tuesday unveiled the first poster of Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, bringing Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc into the spotlight once again.

The poster offers the first look at the ensemble cast. Josh O’Connor plays Rev. Jud Duplentis, Glenn Close is Martha Delacroix, Josh Brolin takes on Msgr. Jefferson Wicks, Mila Kunis is Geraldine Scott.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeremy Renner steps in as Dr. Nat Sharp, Kerry Washington is Vera Draven, Andrew Scott is Lee Ross, Cailee Spaeny is Simone Vivane, Daryl McCormack plays Cy Draven and Thomas Haden Church rounds off the suspects as Samson Holt.

“Wake Up Dead Man, the new Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanksgiving in theaters, 12/12 on Netflix. More to come very sooooooooooon….,” Johnson wrote on X alongside the poster.

The third film in Johnson’s whodunit franchise will serve as the Opening Night Gala at the BFI London Film Festival on October 8, ahead of a select theatrical release on November 28. It will drop globally on Netflix on December 12.

Johnson kicked off the Benoit Blanc franchise with Knives Out in 2019, which went on to gross over USD 312 worldwide. Wake Up Dead Man is the second of Johnson’s two-movie deal with Netflix after Glass Onion (2022).