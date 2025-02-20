MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 20 February 2025

Daniel Craig exits Luca Guadagnino's DC movie 'Sgt Rock'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, reasons for Craig's departure remain unclear

PTI Published 20.02.25, 05:49 PM
Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino’s 'Queer'

Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino’s 'Queer' YouTube

Hollywood star Daniel Craig has exited DC Studios war movie "Sgt Rock", which would have reunited the actor with director Luca Guadagnino after "Queer".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, reasons for Craig's departure remain unclear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some insiders said the former Bond star's schedule overlapped with that of his wife, actor Rachel Weisz. Others said Craig had a fallout with Guadagnino after "Queer" performed poorly at the box office and failed to make a mark in the awards season.

DC hopes to start shooting "Sgt Rock" in summer in the UK hub and has already reached out to other actors, including "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White. The studio had no comment.

Created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, "Sgt Rock" is a World War II soldier who first appeared in comics in 1959. He is described as "a tough-as-nails leader of Easy Company, with the unit's exploits delighting readers for decades as one of DC's longest-running books".

The film has a script from Justin Kuritzkes, who wrote Guadagnino's "Queer" and "Challengers".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Daniel Craig
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Must clarify whether intervention occurred’: Omar says amid USAID row

J&K CM asks for explanations from EC after US President Donald Trump guesses Biden administration tried to get somebody else elected
Babu Das
Quote left Quote right

We have given loads of development and love. In 2026 we will give Duare Kyalani

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT