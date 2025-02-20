Daniel Craig exits Luca Guadagnino's DC movie 'Sgt Rock'

Hollywood star Daniel Craig has exited DC Studios war movie "Sgt Rock", which would have reunited the actor with director Luca Guadagnino after "Queer".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, reasons for Craig's departure remain unclear.

Some insiders said the former Bond star's schedule overlapped with that of his wife, actor Rachel Weisz. Others said Craig had a fallout with Guadagnino after "Queer" performed poorly at the box office and failed to make a mark in the awards season.

DC hopes to start shooting "Sgt Rock" in summer in the UK hub and has already reached out to other actors, including "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White. The studio had no comment.

Created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, "Sgt Rock" is a World War II soldier who first appeared in comics in 1959. He is described as "a tough-as-nails leader of Easy Company, with the unit's exploits delighting readers for decades as one of DC's longest-running books".

The film has a script from Justin Kuritzkes, who wrote Guadagnino's "Queer" and "Challengers".

