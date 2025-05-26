‘Criminal Justice’ S4 to ‘And Just Like That…’: New films and web series dropping on OTT this week

From true-crime documentaries to animated love stories, romantic dramas and legal thrillers, this week’s OTT releases have something for everyone. Here’s everything you need to know.

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders

Streaming from: May 26

Platform: Netflix

Seven people in Chicago died after taking cyanide-laced Tylenol in 1982, a tragedy that sent shockwaves across America. A new documentary, Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders revisits the tragedy, piecing together rare interviews, unearthed evidence and a reexamination of the long-held lone-wolf theory to suggest a complex conspiracy behind the incident.

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter

Streaming from: May 28

Platform: JioHotstar

Pankaj Tripathi returns as Madhav Mishra, the sardonic lawyer with a heart of gold, in the fourth season of Criminal Justice, titled A Family Matter. This time, he’s drawn into a high-stakes case involving a respected doctor (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub), accused of killing a nurse. As truths tangle with lies and family loyalties blur, Mishra must dig deep to unearth justice in his most emotionally fraught case yet.

F1: The Academy

Streaming from: May 28

Platform: Netflix

Netflix’s new seven-part documentary series F1: The Academy follows the 2024 F1 Academy season, spotlighting the fearless young women racing to rewrite motorsport history. Leading the pack is Susie Wolff, former driver and now F1 Academy’s managing director. With behind-the-scenes footage, the Reese Witherspoon-produced show captures rivalries, heartbreaks, and high-stakes ambition on and off the track.

And Just Like That... Season 3

Streaming from: May 29

Platform: JioHotstar

Carrie Bradshaw and her circle of friends return for Season 3 of And Just Like That..., bringing back the chaos and camaraderie that defined Sex and the City. This season, Carrie juggles a new book and an evolving relationship with Aidan, while Miranda explores uncharted emotional territory, and Charlotte confronts the next phase of motherhood.

Dept. Q

Streaming from: May 29

Platform: Netflix

Adapted from Jussi Adler-Olsen’s bestselling Danish crime novels and helmed by The Queen’s Gambit creator Scott Frank, Dept. Q is a British crime drama set in Edinburgh. Matthew Goode stars as DCI Carl Morck, a disgraced detective relegated to solving cold cases in a basement office. But when a dormant missing-person case resurfaces, Morck and his misfit team uncover a conspiracy that could upend everything.

The Better Sister

Streaming from: May 29

Platform: Prime Video

Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks headline this thriller as Chloe and Nicky, respectively — two estranged sisters whose lives collide after the murder of Chloe’s husband, who, in a shocking twist, was once married to Nicky. Based on the bestselling novel by Alafair Burke, The Better Sister unravels a web of secrets, betrayals, and familial fault lines.

Lost in Starlight

Streaming from: May 29

Platform: Netflix

Lost in Starlight is an animated Korean love story set in a retro-futuristic Seoul of 2050. Aspiring astronaut Nan-young is still haunted by her mother’s disappearance during a Mars mission. When she meets Jay, a quiet musician who repairs vintage sound equipment, their bond deepens just as fate calls Nan-young to the stars.