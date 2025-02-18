‘Crime Beat’, ‘Daaku Maharaj’ and other films and shows hitting OTT this week

The lineup of new titles hitting the OTT space this week offers a mix of action, comedy, romance, and drama. Here’s everything you need to know.

Court of Gold

Streaming from: February 18

Platform: Netflix

A six-episode documentary series, Court of Gold offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Paris Olympics 2024, focusing on the fierce competition among international basketball teams from the United States, France, Serbia, and Canada. A must-watch for sports enthusiasts, the Netflix series captures the intense journey of athletes striving for Olympic gold.

Win or Lose

Streaming from: February 19

Platform: JioHotstar

Pixar makes its web series debut with Win or Lose, an eight-episode animated show that explores the dynamics of middle school sports. The story follows the Pickles, a co-ed middle school softball team, during the week leading up to their championship game. Each episode highlights the same events from a different team member’s perspective, presented in a distinct visual style.

Reacher Season 3

Streaming from: February 20

Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video’s hit series Reacher returns for a third season, with Alan Ritchson once again stepping into the role of Jack Reacher, the no-nonsense soldier-turned-police investigator. This season, Reacher finds himself on a mission in Maine to save an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. But what starts as a rescue operation quickly unravels into something far more dangerous, forcing Reacher to confront ghosts from his past.

Oops Ab Kya?

Streaming from: February 20

Platform: JioHotstar

The Indian adaptation of the American hit series Jane the Virgin, Oops Ab Kya? stars Shweta Basu Prasad as Roohi, a young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she becomes accidentally pregnant during a routine medical check-up. The show humorously explores her journey as she grapples with societal norms and personal dilemmas with the unwanted pregnancy.

Zero Day

Streaming from: February 20

Platform: Netflix

A political thriller featuring Hollywood heavyweight Robert De Niro, Zero Day revolves around a global cyber attack that sets off a chain of political conspiracies. The six-episode series features Angela Bassett, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, and Connie Britton alongside Niro, who plays George Mullen, a former U.S. president drawn back into the political arena to lead the investigation of a catastrophic cyber attack.

Crime Beat

Streaming from: February 21

Platform: ZEE5

Saqib Saleem, Saba Azad, Sai Tamhankar, and Rahul Bhat headline Crime Beat, a new thriller series that delves into the high-stakes world of investigative journalism. Helmed by directors Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Kaul, the show revolves around a young, ambitious crime reporter (played by Saqib) striving to make a name for himself. When he stumbles upon a lead about a notorious gangster returning to India, he unravels a complex web of deception, putting everything he values — his career, integrity, and relationships — on the line.

Daaku Maharaj

Streaming from: February 21

Platform: Netflix

Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Daaku Maharaj is set to premiere on Netflix following its theatrical run. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film which originally hit theaters on January 12, follows the story of a fearless bandit determined to carve out his own dominion while fighting against formidable foes. Alongside Balakrishna, the cast features Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Urvashi Rautela in key roles.