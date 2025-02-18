MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 18 February 2025

‘Crime Beat’, ‘Daaku Maharaj’ and other films and shows hitting OTT this week

These titles will stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5

Agnivo Niyogi Published 18.02.25, 03:44 PM
‘Crime Beat’, ‘Reacher’, ‘Zero Day’, ‘Daaku Maharaj’

‘Crime Beat’, ‘Reacher’, ‘Zero Day’, ‘Daaku Maharaj’ IMDB

The lineup of new titles hitting the OTT space this week offers a mix of action, comedy, romance, and drama. Here’s everything you need to know.

Court of Gold

ADVERTISEMENT

Streaming from: February 18

Platform: Netflix

A six-episode documentary series, Court of Gold offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Paris Olympics 2024, focusing on the fierce competition among international basketball teams from the United States, France, Serbia, and Canada. A must-watch for sports enthusiasts, the Netflix series captures the intense journey of athletes striving for Olympic gold.

Win or Lose

Streaming from: February 19

Platform: JioHotstar

Pixar makes its web series debut with Win or Lose, an eight-episode animated show that explores the dynamics of middle school sports. The story follows the Pickles, a co-ed middle school softball team, during the week leading up to their championship game. Each episode highlights the same events from a different team member’s perspective, presented in a distinct visual style.

Reacher Season 3

Streaming from: February 20

Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video’s hit series Reacher returns for a third season, with Alan Ritchson once again stepping into the role of Jack Reacher, the no-nonsense soldier-turned-police investigator. This season, Reacher finds himself on a mission in Maine to save an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. But what starts as a rescue operation quickly unravels into something far more dangerous, forcing Reacher to confront ghosts from his past.

Oops Ab Kya?

Streaming from: February 20

Platform: JioHotstar

The Indian adaptation of the American hit series Jane the Virgin, Oops Ab Kya? stars Shweta Basu Prasad as Roohi, a young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she becomes accidentally pregnant during a routine medical check-up. The show humorously explores her journey as she grapples with societal norms and personal dilemmas with the unwanted pregnancy.

Zero Day

Streaming from: February 20

Platform: Netflix

A political thriller featuring Hollywood heavyweight Robert De Niro, Zero Day revolves around a global cyber attack that sets off a chain of political conspiracies. The six-episode series features Angela Bassett, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, and Connie Britton alongside Niro, who plays George Mullen, a former U.S. president drawn back into the political arena to lead the investigation of a catastrophic cyber attack.

Crime Beat

Streaming from: February 21

Platform: ZEE5

Saqib Saleem, Saba Azad, Sai Tamhankar, and Rahul Bhat headline Crime Beat, a new thriller series that delves into the high-stakes world of investigative journalism. Helmed by directors Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Kaul, the show revolves around a young, ambitious crime reporter (played by Saqib) striving to make a name for himself. When he stumbles upon a lead about a notorious gangster returning to India, he unravels a complex web of deception, putting everything he values — his career, integrity, and relationships — on the line.

Daaku Maharaj

Streaming from: February 21

Platform: Netflix

Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Daaku Maharaj is set to premiere on Netflix following its theatrical run. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film which originally hit theaters on January 12, follows the story of a fearless bandit determined to carve out his own dominion while fighting against formidable foes. Alongside Balakrishna, the cast features Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Urvashi Rautela in key roles.

RELATED TOPICS

Daaku Maharaaj Reacher Zero Day OTT Releases
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Questions arise over New Delhi station stampede as RPF contradicts railway officials

Report flags serious concerns; cites contradictory platform announcements, inadequate crowd control, and defunct CCTV camera as reasons behind the tragedy that left 20 dead
Mamata Banerjee.
Quote left Quote right

Mahakumbh has turned into Mrityu Kumbh. BJP is using religion to serve their political interests

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT