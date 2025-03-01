'Aashram' S3 promo: Yuzvendra Chahal seeks help from Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala to become an opener

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal made a special appearance alongside actor Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirla in the latest promotional video of Amazon MX Player’s thriller series Aashram Season 3 Part 2 dropped on Saturday.

“Baba Nirala aayenge sabke samasayo ka hal layenge… Japnaam. Watch Aashram Season 3 Part 2 for FREE on Amazon MX Player. Dekhiye #Aashram S3 PT 2 presented by @VimalElaichi and co-powered by #LahoriZeera and #LuxNitro on Amazon MX Player! dekho abhi, bilkul FREE,” the streamer wrote alongside the video on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, Chahal, fully padded up with a helmet on and a cricket bat in hand, approaches Baba Nirala, the character played by Bobby Deol, pleading for his lifelong dream — to be an opener. As always, Bobby grants his wish. However, instead of becoming an opening batter, Chahal finds himself opening water bottles, tiffins, and even jammed doors for people. Realising his unintended fate, he says, “Accha opener bana diya Baba (Surely you made me an opener).”

Released on February 27, the second part of Aashram Season 3 picks up from the previous instalment when one of Baba’s disciples, Pammi (Aaditi Pohankar), escaped his clutches after being sexually abused. However, she eventually landed in prison. The upcoming part will focus on Pammi's quest for revenge following her release.

Also starring Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Esha Gupta and Tridha Choudhury in pivotal roles, the series is helmed by Prakash Jha.

Aashram debuted on August 28, 2020. The second season of the series was released on MX Player on 11 November 2020, while the third season was dropped in June 2022.

Bobby Deol was recently seen in the Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna. In 2024, he starred in Siva’s fantasy-action film Kanguva alongside Suriya and Disha Patani. Besides Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Bobby also has the films Housefull 5, YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led film Alpha and Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer Jana Nayagan in the pipeline.