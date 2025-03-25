Cricketer KL Rahul, actress Athiya Shetty welcome baby girl two years after marriage

Actress Athiya Shetty and Team India cricketer KL Rahul welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Monday, the couple announced in a joint statement on social media.

“Blessed with a baby girl 24.03.25. Athiya and Rahul,” reads their post on Instagram.

The couple announced pregnancy in November last year.

The 32-year-old actress recently shared a series of heartwarming photos from a maternity shoot. The pictures also featured Rahul.

After dating for almost four years, star batter Rahul exchanged vows with Athiya on January 23, 2023 at Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family.

“Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” the couple wrote, sharing their wedding pictures on social media.

Athiya is known for playing the female lead in films like Hero (2015), Mubarakan (2017) and Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019). The 32-year-old actress last appeared in Debamitra Biswal’s directorial debut Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vibha Chibber and Navni Parihar. She is expected to star in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic, Hope Solo, where she will be playing the titular role.

Rahul, on the other hand, is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League. The 32-year-old cricketer also emerged as a star player for India in the recently held ICC Champions Trophy.

IPL 2025, which began on March 22, is set to conclude on May 25.