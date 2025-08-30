MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Crew member of Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film assaulted in Prayagraj

The incident took place during the shooting of the film 'Pati, Patni aur Woh 2'

PTI Published 30.08.25, 10:31 AM
Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan Instagram

A crew member of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film was allegedly assaulted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj by some local residents, prompting police to register an FIR and arrest the main accused.

The incident took place during the shooting of the film, 'Pati, Patni aur Woh 2' on Thornhill Road here on August 27, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhijeet Kumar said.

Zoheb Solapurwala, the production head of BR Chopra Films, was allegedly attacked by some local residents. An FIR was lodged at the Civil Lines Police Station on August 28 after a complaint by BR Chopra Films' line producer Saurabh Tiwari, police said.

The main accused, identified as Meraj Ali, was arrested, police said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Ayushmann Khurrana Sara Ali Khan Prayagraj Pati Patni Aur Woh
