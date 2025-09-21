Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s ‘Jolly LLB 3’ crosses Rs 30-crore mark in two days

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB 3 witnessed a 56.86 per cent increase in daily earnings on Day 2, crossing the Rs 30-crore mark on Saturday, as per trade reports.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film collected Rs 20 crore nett on Day 2, up from Friday’s Rs 12.75 crore nett collection. The two-day total domestic haul of the courtroom comedy stands at Rs 32.75 crore nett.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jolly LLB 3 recorded an overall 35.4 per cent Hindi occupancy nationwide, as per Sacnilk. The morning shows registered 13.6 per cent occupancy, rising to 32.38 per cent in the afternoon and peaking at 55.10 per cent at night.

The Jolly LLB series began in 2013 with Arshad Warsi in the lead role. The film became a sleeper hit, grossing nearly Rs 50 crore. Its 2017 sequel, starring Akshay Kumar proved to be a major box office success, earning over Rs 200 crore worldwide.

The third instalment brings both actors together for the first time, with Kapoor returning as writer and director. Produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare under the banner of Star Studio 18, Jolly LLB 3 also stars Saurabh Shukla, Seema Biswas, Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi, which opened in theatres alongside Jolly LLB 3, managed to earn only Rs 25 lakh nett on Friday and Rs 39 lakh nett on Saturday, taking its two-day collection to Rs 64 lakh nett.

Meanwhile, Telugu fantasy-actioner Mirai, which began its second week in theatres with a collection of Rs 2.5 crore nett on Friday, earned Rs 5.15 crore nett on Saturday, taking the total domestic collection to Rs 73 crore nett in nine days.