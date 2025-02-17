'Conclave', 'The Brutalist' emerge top winners at 2025 EE BAFTA Awards

Conclave and The Brutalist emerged as the most awarded films at the 2025 EE BAFTA Awards held on Sunday at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with actor David Tennant returning as the host.

Conclave, which led with 12 nominations, won four awards, including Best Film and Outstanding British Film. The film, which depicts the process of selection of a new pope, also won the BAFTA for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Editing.

The period drama The Brutalist also won four awards. Brady Corbet received Best Director, and Adrien Brody won Best Leading Actor for his performance in the film. It also bagged the awards for Best Cinematography and Best Score.

Emilia Peréz won the BAFTA for Best Film Not in the English Language, and Zoe Saldaña was awarded Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film.

Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain, continuing his streak in the category. Mikey Madison pulled off an upset by bagging the Best Leading Actress award for her performance in Anora. Demi Moore was the favourite to win in this category for her performance in The Substance.

Here is the full list of winners at 2025 EE BAFTA awards:

BEST FILM: Conclave

LEADING ACTRESS: Mikey Madison Anora

LEADING ACTOR: Adrien Brody The Brutalist

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public): David Jonsson

DIRECTOR: The Brutalist Brady Corbet

MAKE UP & HAIR: The Substance Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli

COSTUME DESIGN: Wicked Paul Tazewell

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM: Conclave

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION: Wander To Wonder

BRITISH SHORT FILM: Rock, Paper, Scissors

PRODUCTION DESIGN: Wicked Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales

SOUND: Dune: Part Two Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King

ORIGINAL SCORE: The Brutalist Daniel Blumberg

DOCUMENTARY: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gilliett, Robert Ford

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Zoe Saldaña Emilia Pérez

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Kieran Culkin A Real Pain

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: A Real Pain Written by Jesse Eisenberg

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Conclave Screenplay by Peter Straughan

CINEMATOGRAPHY: The Brutalist Lol Crawley

EDITING: Conclave Nick Emerson

CASTING: Anora Sean Baker, Samantha Quan

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE: Emilia Pérez Jacques Audiard, TBD

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER: Kneecap

CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM: Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

ANIMATED FILM: Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS: Dune: Part Two Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe