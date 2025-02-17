'Conclave', 'The Brutalist' emerge top winners at 2025 EE BAFTA Awards

Conclave and The Brutalist emerged as the most awarded films at the 2025 EE BAFTA Awards held on Sunday at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with actor David Tennant returning as the host.
Conclave, which led with 12 nominations, won four awards, including Best Film and Outstanding British Film. The film, which depicts the process of selection of a new pope, also won the BAFTA for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Editing.
The period drama The Brutalist also won four awards. Brady Corbet received Best Director, and Adrien Brody won Best Leading Actor for his performance in the film. It also bagged the awards for Best Cinematography and Best Score.
Emilia Peréz won the BAFTA for Best Film Not in the English Language, and Zoe Saldaña was awarded Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film.
Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain, continuing his streak in the category. Mikey Madison pulled off an upset by bagging the Best Leading Actress award for her performance in Anora. Demi Moore was the favourite to win in this category for her performance in The Substance.
Here is the full list of winners at 2025 EE BAFTA awards:
BEST FILM: Conclave
LEADING ACTRESS: Mikey Madison Anora
LEADING ACTOR: Adrien Brody The Brutalist
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public): David Jonsson
DIRECTOR: The Brutalist Brady Corbet
MAKE UP & HAIR: The Substance Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli
COSTUME DESIGN: Wicked Paul Tazewell
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM: Conclave
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION: Wander To Wonder
BRITISH SHORT FILM: Rock, Paper, Scissors
PRODUCTION DESIGN: Wicked Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales
SOUND: Dune: Part Two Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King
ORIGINAL SCORE: The Brutalist Daniel Blumberg
DOCUMENTARY: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gilliett, Robert Ford
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Zoe Saldaña Emilia Pérez
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Kieran Culkin A Real Pain
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: A Real Pain Written by Jesse Eisenberg
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Conclave Screenplay by Peter Straughan
CINEMATOGRAPHY: The Brutalist Lol Crawley
EDITING: Conclave Nick Emerson
CASTING: Anora Sean Baker, Samantha Quan
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE: Emilia Pérez Jacques Audiard, TBD
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER: Kneecap
CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM: Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
ANIMATED FILM: Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS: Dune: Part Two Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe