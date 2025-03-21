MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Stand-up comedian Samay Raina reschedules his India Tour

According to recent reports, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell summoned Raina again to appear before it on March 19 to record his statement regarding the row

PTI Published 21.03.25, 10:26 AM
Samay Raina

Samay Raina TT Archives

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina on Thursday said he was rescheduling his India Tour, days after reports surfaced that the comic's shows in Delhi, set to be held on March 21 and March 23, were cancelled.

"Hello guys, I'm rescheduling my India Tour. You will get the refunds shortly, see you soon," Raina wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Raina got into trouble after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on parents and sex at his now-deleted web show "India's Got Latent" led to a massive furore in February, both online and offline, with multiple police complaints filed against the two and those involved with the show.

According to recent reports, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell summoned Raina again to appear before it on March 19 to record his statement regarding the row. He was previously summoned on March 17 to record his statement, but he did not appear before the cell.

Raina's shows in Gujarat were also reportedly cancelled in February following the outrage.

Allahbadia apologised twice for his comments, whereas Raina removed all episodes of "India's Got Latent" from his YouTube channel in the wake of the controversy.

Last month, the Supreme Court granted interim protection from arrest to Allahbadia over his comments while calling it "vulgar" and saying he had "dirty mind" which put the society to shame.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

