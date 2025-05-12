Actor-comedian Rakesh Poojary collapses at pre-wedding event, dies of cardiac arrest at 33

Stand-up comedy reality show Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3 winner Rakesh Poojary died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 33 years during a pre-wedding event in Nitte, about 70 kilometers south of his hometown Karkala, the actor-comedian’s family said on Monday.

Rakesh collapsed during a mehendi ceremony and was pronounced dead shortly after, as per reports.

Hailing from Karkala in Udupi district, Rakesh began his artistic journey with the Chaitanya Kalavidaru theatre troupe. He got his first break in 2014 with the Tulu reality show Kadale Bajil, which aired on a private channel.

He gained widespread recognition for his role in the popular Kannada television serial Hitler Kalyana. His popularity soared across Karnataka after winning Season 3 of Comedy Khiladigalu in 2020, having earlier been part of the runner-up team in Season 2 in 2018.

Beyond reality television, Rakesh also made notable contributions to both Kannada and Tulu cinema. His Kannada film credits include Pailwaan and Idu Entha Lokavayya. In Tulu films, he featured in popular titles such as Petkammi, Ammer Police, Pammana The Great, Umil, and Illokkel.

The news of his sudden passing has left the Kannada television and film industry in shock, with many actors and colleagues mourning the loss and offering their condolences.

A case of unnatural death has been lodged with the Karkala Town Police Station in connection to Poojary’s death.

According to his family, his last rites will be conducted in his hometown of Karkala.