Kunal Kamra row: Comedians strike back with humour, take potshots at politicians, police

From jokes about Mumbai roads to sly digs at alleged police inaction, Indian comedians are using the most lethal weapon in their arsenal — dark humour — to mock the alleged intolerance against political jokes in the backdrop of the controversy surrounding comedian Kunal Kamra.

Kamra’s parody song mocking Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Mumbai’s Habitat Studio earlier this month led to vandalism of the property, an FIR against the comedian, and subsequent arrests of many Shiv Shena workers allegedly involved in ransacking the show venue.

As Kamra grapples with the controversy amid political uproar over his joke, comedian Abhineet Mishra had a fitting joke on Mumbai’s dilapidated roads to allude to the row.

Referencing the vandalism at Habitat Studio, Mishra wrote, “Stop blaming government for broken roads in Mumbai. No contractor cracked a road. Some comedian must have cracked a joke.”

In a separate post, Mishra condemned Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis’s call for Kamra to apologise, subtly labelling it spineless.

“A venue that is The Habitat of so many artistes gets ransacked in full public view. With even some cops watching. Glad CM Fadnavis responded with alertness and said Kunal Kamra should apologise. Unrelated fact - my doctor said driving on Mumbai roads can affect the spine. I didn't believe him then,” he said.

Aditya Kaushik criticised the actions of Shiv Sena workers who vandalised Mumbai's Habitat Studio, writing, “They proved that AI can't replace humans; it cannot vandalise a venue after hearing a joke.”

He added, “Comedians have always created jobs for unemployed and uneducated people.”

Known for comedy specials like Comedy in Diversity, Two and a Laugh Men, and Third World Comedy, Nishant Tanwar shared a satirical video mimicking the threatening phone call Kamra had allegedly received from a Shiv Sena supporter while he was in Tamil Nadu.

The audio clip ridiculed the vandalism at Habitat Studio. When the voice impersonating Kamra suggests, “Come to Tamil Nadu by bus,” the supposed vandal replies, “How will I come by bus when the vandalisers have already burnt it?”

During his recent show at Habitat Studio, Kamra had performed a parody of a Dil Toh Pagal Hai song, allegedly referring to Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor). He also made jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena and NCP splits.

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar area.

Following a complaint from Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, Khar police registered an FIR against Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde.

Comedian Somesh Sharma criticised the Mumbai Police’s handling of the situation. “I don’t think you can win a dumb charades game if your opponent is @MumbaiPolice. The way they maintain silence is applause-worthy. (Slow claps only),” he wrote.

In connection with the vandalism, Mumbai police also filed a case against 40 Shiv Sena workers. On Monday, 12 Shiv Sena functionaries, including Rahul Kanal, were arrested but granted bail the same day.

Kamra on Tuesday issued a social media statement refusing to apologise for his performance, asserting his right to free speech. He also condemned the vandalism, stating that a venue should not be held accountable for a performer’s views.