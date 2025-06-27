Comedian-actor Vir Das to be felicitated at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Comedian and actor Vir Das has been announced as one of the key guests of honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, and will be feted for his contributions to entertainment and comedy.

The 16th edition of the festival, which is held to showcase and celebrate Indian cinema to an Australian audience, will take place between August 14 and August 24, in Melbourne, Australia.

Das said it is "incredibly humbling" to be recognised by IFFM.

"A festival that celebrates the diversity and strength of Indian storytelling. Comedy has always been my lens to view the world, and to be able to share that journey with audiences across the globe and now be celebrated for it is truly special. I’m looking forward to being part of the festival and engaging with fellow artists and film lovers in Melbourne," he said in a statement.

Das began his career as a stand-up comedian and went on to feature in films such as "Badmaash Company" (2010), "Delhi Belly" (2011), and "Go Goa Gone" (2013). He also hosted the 52nd International Emmy Awards in 2024.

Festival's director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said the aim of IFFM has always been to "bridge between cultures through the magic of cinema." “We’re thrilled to bring back the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for its 16th year. This festival has always been a bridge between cultures through the magic of cinema. Honouring someone like Vir Das, who has become a truly global voice in entertainment, reflects the evolving and dynamic spirit of Indian storytelling. We can’t wait to welcome audiences to a celebration that promises inspiration, entertainment, and powerful narratives," she said. PTI ATR ATR BK BK

