Colin Farrell says he ‘bets against’ ‘The Penguin’ Season 2

Hollywood actor Colin Farrell is doubtful about the chances of a potential second season of The Penguin, the spinoff to Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Farrell, who reprised his role of Oswald “Oz” Cobb in the HBO and DC Studios' series, acknowledged the speculation about a possible sequel following the first instalment’s critical success.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show was originally designed as a limited series.

“Oh, I don’t know. I have a bit of a, generally speaking, I have a bit of a negativity bias. Apparently, I’ve been told by various people close to me. So I would say I would bet against, but not by much,” the actor told entertainment news outlet ComicBook.

The 49-year-old actor said that the makers have been exploring plotlines to come up with a new season.

Farrell also revealed that The Penguin is directly linked to The Batman Part II, where Robert Pattinson will return as the superhero.

“It conveniently worked that the death at the end of 'The Batman' and the devastation within Gotham opened up a power vacuum that then Oz could try and capitalise on,” Farrell said.

“That was perfect for the parallel eight hours that we had. And then The Batman Part II will pick up, whatever, a few weeks after the show ended. But I kind of bet against, but not by a wide mark,” he added.

Directed by Reeves, The Batman Part II is expected to begin filming next year. It is slated to release on October 1, 2027.

Previously, Reeves said that he “would love to do more things” within his Batman universe. However, he insisted that his primary focus at present is on the second part of The Batman.

Reeves further said that The Penguin would resume with a second season once the storyline is in place.