Chris Martin attends Sachin Tendulkar Foundation’s 5th anniversary celebration

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin attended the fifth anniversary celebrations of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF), founded by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar, on Wednesday in Mumbai.

The official Instagram account of the foundation shared a photo from the event, capturing Sachin, Anjali, and their daughter, Sara Tendulkar, posing alongside Martin, who sported a stylish all-black outfit, complemented by white sneakers, for the event.

“Five years into this journey of making sports, health and education accessible, we reflect on how far we’ve come. It’s still early days, yet we’re proud of the progress made, made possible by an incredible set of partners who share our vision. Thank you to all the well-wishers who joined us, including Chris Martin, for making this milestone special. Together, we aspire to scale greater heights and continue to #5hineBrighterTogether,” STF wrote in the caption.

Chris Martin is currently in India for Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour. The band performed in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21 and is set to take the stage in Ahmedabad for two shows on January 25 and 26. The final concert will be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, founded in September 2019 by Sachin and Dr. Anjali Tendulkar, serves as a platform to unite individuals, organisations, and resources dedicated to fostering social change. The foundation is committed to ensuring equal opportunities for children and building a brighter future for them.