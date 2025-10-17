Paul Daniel ‘Ace’ Frehley, co-founder and lead guitarist of Kiss, dies at 74

Paul Daniel ‘Ace’ Frehley, co-founder and lead guitarist of the legendary rock band Kiss and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has died following injuries sustained during a fall last month, his family announced on Thursday. He was 74.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth,” Frehley’s family said in a statement to the US media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever,” the statement further said.

Born in Bronx in 1951, Frehley taught himself to play guitar after receiving one as a Christmas gift in 1964. Influenced by Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and the Rolling Stones, he joined local bands before auditioning for Kiss in late 1972.

Kiss broke through with their 1975 live album Kiss Alive! and followed it up with the blockbuster Destroyer in 1976, which cemented their superstardom. Frehley’s signature tracks included Cold Gin, Shock Me and Rocket Ride.

After leaving Kiss in 1982, Frehley launched a solo career with his band Frehley’s Comet and later under his own name. He rejoined Kiss for their 1996 reunion tour and stayed until 2002. His most recent solo album, 10,000 Volts, was released in 2024.

Frehley was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Kiss in 2014.

Frehley is survived by his wife Jeanette, daughter Monique, brother Charles, sister Nancy Salvner, nieces Suncere Frehley and Julie Salvner, nephews Sky Frehley and Andrew Salvner, sister-in-law Michelanne and brother-in-law Ron Salvner.